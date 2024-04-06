JNU Invites Applications From Foreign Students For Admission To Undergraduate Courses

All foreign nationals in India will need to take the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) 2024.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently accepting applications from foreign students for admission to undergraduate courses in the academic year 2024-25. The deadline for application submission is April 26, 2024.

There is a distinct application form available for foreign nationals, accessible for download on the official website of the university - jnu.ac.in.

JNU Admission Process:

Candidates can obtain the application form from the university's website - jnu.ac.in or jnu.ac.in/Admission/International and submit it, along with all necessary documents indicated in the application form, via post to "Section Officer (Admission-II), Room No. 20, Administrative Block, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi-110067".

The application form should be completed in block letters only, without any alterations.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of US Dollar $42.00 via NEFT to the university's Account No. 31694564171 or through a Bank Draft of US Dollar $42.00 (inclusive of GST) or its equivalent Indian amount of Rs 3,486 drawn in favor of "Jawaharlal Nehru University," payable at New Delhi. Candidates must specify their name, country, and programme details during the payment transaction.

All foreign nationals in India will need to take the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) 2024 to meeting the minimum eligibility requirements as prescribed for Indian students, subject to the equivalence of their qualifications and the production of a Student Visa/Research Visa, as the case may be.