JNU Gets Japanese Language Teachers' Training Centre

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will now be providing training to those aiming to become Japanese language teachers with the setting up of a new centre at the varsity. India and Japan today signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of Japanese language promotion in the country.

Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India and Ashok Kumar Chawla, Advisor (Japan), Ministry of External Affairs, shared the agreement and announced the launch of the first Japanese course. "The language is very different from other foreign langauges and it is very important to have trained teachers for the purpose. Hence, the centre has been set up," Kenji Hiramatsu said.