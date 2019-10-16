JNU Administration Asks Students' Union To Vacate JNUSU Office

The JNUSU said it "is elected by the students of JNU and legitimized by them".

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has issued a notice to its students' union to vacate its office in the Students Activity Centre citing legal issues. In its defence the administration said the "JNUSU for the Academic Year 2018-19 has not been notified by the University due to noncompliance of Lyngdoh Committee Report (LCR)" and "the JNUSU for the academic year 2019-20 is yet to be notified".

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) responded to the letter saying it "is elected by the students of JNU and legitimized by them" and called for a protest in the campus.

"To prevent the misuse of University property, it is decided by the Competent Authority of the University that the said room shall be locked immediately and the same may be handed over to the JNUSU after notification of the same," the letter from the Dean of Students said.

"Therefore it is directed to all concerned to vacate the room on or before 5.00 pm on 16/10/2019, failing which the concerned authority of the University will double lock the said room. The University will not responsible for any damage/lost of items houses in the said room," it added.

"The JNU Administration has yet again decided to return to its usual tricks and descended to the lowest levels any administration has in perhaps the history of JNU or any other University for that matter," the JNUSU responded to the letter.

"The Notice 'allots' the use of the JNUSU Office to the JNUSU. We would like to remind the JNU Admin that the JNUSU Office is not the personal property of the Dean of Students to allot, it is a symbol of the JNU Student Community's Right to Representation and Unionize, that is entrusted to the JNUSU," the body said.

"We reiterate that the JNUSU is elected by the students of JNU and legitimized by them," it replied to the claim of the administration that the elections weren't notified.

The current JNUSU is headed by the United Front of left student groups (AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF) which won all four central panel posts in the polls conducted in September first week.

SFI's Aishe Ghosh was elected as JNUSU president with 2,313 votes, defeating ABVP's Manish Jangid, who got 1,128 votes.

The announcement of the results of JNUSU was kept on stay by the Delhi High Court after petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.

Saket Moon was elected JNUSU vice president and bagged 3,365 votes. Moon defeated ABVP's Shruti Agnihotri, who got 1,335 votes.

Satish Chandra Yadav was elected general secretary. He polled 2,518 votes to defeat Sabareesh PA, who got 1355 votes.

Md Danish was elected joint secretary with 3,295 votes and he defeated Sumanta Kumar Sahu.

The Delhi High Court today allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University election committee to declare the results of the students union polls held on September 6.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.