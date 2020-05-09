JNU: Students To Return To Campus In June Last Week

The monsoon semester classes will begin on August 1, the University has said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has said that students can return to campus between June 25 to June 30. However, these dates are tentative, the University has notified on its website. "This academic calendar is subject to change as per the developments related to COVID-19 pandemic and related guidance or instructions from the government, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) or UGC," it has said.

The classes in JNU have been suspended since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will remain closed till May 17. "The University shall remain closed till May 17. Students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice," JNU had notified on May 3.

Today, the University has released the academic calendar for the monsoon semester for 2020-2021 in which it has mentioned that the winter semester will be completed on or before July 31.

The provisional registration for monsoon semester, for continuing students, will be held from July 25 till July 31.

The monsoon semester classes will begin on August 1, the University has said.

PhD students who could not submit their thesis due to the coronavirus lockdown can submit it on or before December 31. MPhil, MTech and PhD terminal students should also submit their thesis on or before December 31.

JNU had held mid-semester exams, online, till May 4.

Click here for more Education News