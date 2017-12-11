JMI Vice Chancellor Conferred 'Most Eminent Vice-Chancellor Award' Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor JMI has been conferred with the 7th Bhartiya Manava Adhikar Samman 2017 "Most Eminent Vice-Chancellor Award 2017" along with a Certificate of Excellence by the All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice (AICHLS) at an impressive function.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JMI VC Prof Talat Ahmad Conferred 'Most Eminent Vice-Chancellor Award' New Delhi: Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor JMI has been conferred with the 7th Bhartiya Manava Adhikar Samman 2017 "Most Eminent Vice-Chancellor Award 2017" along with a Certificate of Excellence by the All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice (AICHLS) at an impressive function. Prof Ahmad said that it was a singular honour to receive an award from a forum that has championed the cause of human rights of the poor, the weak, marginalised, minorities and the depressed sections of society. Significantly, he noted that it is also part of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)'s mandate to serve the economically and socially marginalised sections of society by mainstreaming them through education.



Other recipients of the award included, Prof. Sanjay Deshmukh (Former Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor), Archbishop Felix Machado (former Under-Secretary of the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue), Mr B. L. Vohra (Retd. I.P.S. officer), Cardinal Oswald Gracias (Archbishop of Bombay and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India), Huzaifa Khorakiwala (Billionaire and CEO of Wockhardt Pharmaceuticals), Brig Rajiv Williams (YSM Retd. and Corporate Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, Jindal Stainless Limited), among others.



The theme of the 7th International Human Rights Award held on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 was "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao".



The programme started with an observance of 2- minute silence for the brave martyred soldiers who had laid their lives for their motherland.



The awards celebrated the spirit of 'Protecting, Promoting Human Rights, Peace and Harmony'.



AICHLS is founded by Dr Anthony Raju, a Supreme Court of India advocate who is an internationally acclaimed Human Rights defender, peace activist and social worker and is one of the country's foremost voices of Human Rights.



AICHLS has been added as a signatory to United Nation Global Compact which is the world's largest corporate responsibility initiative with nearly 12,000 business and nonbusiness participants in 140 countries.



