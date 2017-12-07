JMI's Nanoscience Centre Bags International BRICS Project Award Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)'s Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology has bagged the prestigious International BRICS project award for the year 2017-18.

Prof S.S. Islam, Director of the Centre will lead the BRICS Multilateral Research and Development Project as Project Investigator (PI). Two other international PIs who will be a part of the project are from Russia and China.



BRICS Scientific, Technological and Innovation (STI) Framework, under the aegis of multilateral R&D projects, provides an excellent research opportunity by facilitating domestic STI development with the multilateral platform among the member nations.



International projects are awarded to competent scientists and researchers from the participating BRICS countries ---Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-- based on project innovation and scientific robustness to attain the global goals of sustainable development.



The group of five major developing economies has become an important multilateral body at the global stage. Apart from being a successful grouping in terms of policy formulation and economic co-operation, BRICS nations endeavour to achieve scientific and technological excellence through collaboration among the researchers and institutions in the consortia from the member countries.



JMI's Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology was established in 2011 with a focus on advanced research in the development, characterization and applications of nanomaterials.



The centre is equipped with specialized clean room infrastructure with a controlled environment and associated facilities critical to nanoscale research. These include nanofabrication, nanomaterials characterization as well as testing and measurement instruments. The centre currently runs M. Tech. and PhD programmes in nanotechnology with an objective of preparing a rich human resource pool in the fast-growing field of nanotechnology.



