JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Exam Result 2017 Declared For Jammu (Winter Zone) JKBOSE class 12 results are available at the official website of the Board at jkbose.co.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Exam Result 2017 Declared For Jammu Winter Zone; Know How To Check New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12 annual exam result for regular candidates of Jammu (winter zone). Candidates awaiting the result can check the same at the official website jkbose.co.in. Alternatively candidates can also check the result at result hosting web portal indiaresults.com. Candidates can check the result using their roll number or name. As of now, the official website is slow. Candidates are suggested not to panic in such cases because due to multiple logins at the same time there are chances of website slowing down.



The class 12 regular annual exam for Jammu province had begun on 26 October 2017 and continued till 23 November.



Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12th annual regular examination in Kashmir Division began on 1 November. According to Local daily, Daily Excelsior more than 55000 candidates turned up for the exam; 55100 candidates were expected for the exam. The exam was held at 496 centres. 'Examination today passed off peacefully and smoothly and there were no complaints of copying from anywhere. "We have had made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination. We did not allow students to go inside exam centres with mobile phones. The Education Minister was himself monitoring the exam process,' said Incharge Joint Secretary, Examinations, Syed Abdul Rouf to Daily Excelsior.



Click here for more Education News



Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 12 annual exam result for regular candidates of Jammu (winter zone). Candidates awaiting the result can check the same at the official website jkbose.co.in. Alternatively candidates can also check the result at result hosting web portal indiaresults.com. Candidates can check the result using their roll number or name. As of now, the official website is slow. Candidates are suggested not to panic in such cases because due to multiple logins at the same time there are chances of website slowing down.The class 12 regular annual exam for Jammu province had begun on 26 October 2017 and continued till 23 November.Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12th annual regular examination in Kashmir Division began on 1 November. According to Local daily, Daily Excelsior more than 55000 candidates turned up for the exam; 55100 candidates were expected for the exam. The exam was held at 496 centres. 'Examination today passed off peacefully and smoothly and there were no complaints of copying from anywhere. "We have had made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination. We did not allow students to go inside exam centres with mobile phones. The Education Minister was himself monitoring the exam process,' said Incharge Joint Secretary, Examinations, Syed Abdul Rouf to Daily Excelsior. JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Exam Begins For Kashmir Division, More Than 50,000 Students Appear