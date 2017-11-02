JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Exam Begins For Kashmir Division, More Than 50,000 Students Appear

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12th annual regular examination in Kashmir Division began on 1 November. Local daily, Daily Excelsior says that more than 55000 candidates turned up for the exam; 55100 candidates were expected for the exam. The exam is held at 496 centres. 'Examination today passed off peacefully and smoothly and there were no complaints of copying from anywhere. "We have had made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination. We did not allow students to go inside exam centres with mobile phones. The Education Minister was himself monitoring the exam process,' said Incharge Joint Secretary, Examinations, Syed Abdul Rouf to Daily Excelsior.The class 12 annual exam, which began on 1 November, will continue till 23 November 2017. The next paper will be on 6 November. The class 12 regular annual exam for Jammu province had begun on 26 October 2017 and will continue till 23 November.Class 10 exam for Kashmir division has begun today with English as the first paper. The annual regular exam also includes private candidates of Tehsil Gurez, Mechil, Keran and Tangdaar. The exam will continue till 25 November 2017.