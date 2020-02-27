Class 11 Exam In Jammu Division (Summer Zone) Begins On March 20

The practical exams will be held after the completion of the theory exams.

The higher secondary part 1 exam in schools affiliated to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) situated in the Jammu division (summer zone) will be held from March 20 to April 15. This is the annual class 11 exam and will be held for regular candidates of Jammu province in all the streams: science, arts, home science and commerce.

Complete Date Sheet

There will be no exam on March 25, 26, 28, 29, 31 and April 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13 and 14.

The practical exams will be held after the completion of the theory exams.

The Board has asked the school heads to collect the admit cards of candidates from its office. "All the concerned Heads of the Institutions shall collect the admit cards of their candidates from the concerned board office," the Board has said in a notification.

"The candidates are advised to bring their admit cards on all examination days for verification," the notice also reads.

The school heads have also been instructed to submit the internal assessment marks of the candidates by March 18.

Click here for more Education News