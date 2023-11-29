Registration For Jammu And Kashmir Class 10 Board Exams 2024 Begins

JKBOSE Board Exams 2024: Students can register for the exams at jkbose.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has commenced registrations for the Class 10 exams in 2024. Students can register for the exams by visiting the official website, jkbose.nic.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is December 13.

Candidates will need to pay Rs 1,120 for the five required subjects and Rs 1,320 for optional subjects.

For the initial 10-day period of Class 10, the window for submitting forms with late fees will open on December 14 and close on December 23, 2023. Subsequently, for the second 10-day period of Class 10, the submission window will commence on December 24 and conclude on January 2, 2024.

Registration for JKBOSE Class 11 and 12 will commence on December 2, 2023, with the deadline for Classes 11 and 12 set for December 16.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2024: Steps to follow

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the JKBOSE Class 10 exams 2024 application on the homepage.

Enter your required details.

Pay the application fee and click submit.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

"After the completion of the online process, each institution will generate a checklist through its school account. This checklist must be submitted to the sub/branch office within 10 days, bearing the signature and stamp of the head of the institution," the official release reads.



