JIPMER To Recruit For Nursing Officer, Clerk Posts

JIPMER has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Nursing Officer and lower division clerk. A total of 115 posts are open for recruitment.

Education | | Updated: April 18, 2018 19:44 IST
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Institute Of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Nursing Officer and lower division clerk. A total of 115 posts are open for recruitment. While the upper age limit of applicants for nursing officer post is 35 years, it is 30 years for lower division clerk post. Interested candidates should go through the detailed recruitment advertisement and apply at the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.

Educational Qualification
Nursing Officer: Candidates must have Degree or Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery and must be registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing council Act 1947/ any State Nursing Council.

Lower Division Clerk: Candidates must be 12th Class pass and must have a Typing speed of 30 w.p.m in English or 25 w.p.m in Hindi on Manual Typewriter or Typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Important Dates
Last date for applying: 18 May 2018
Download Hall tickets for exam: 30 May 2018 onwards
Date of exam: 10 June 2018
Result date: on or before 20 June 2018

