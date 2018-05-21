JIPMER Admit Card 2018 Released @ Jipmer.edu.in, Download Now

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination admit card on the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

Education | | Updated: May 21, 2018 18:34 IST
New Delhi: JIPMER Admit Card 2018:Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination admit card on the website, jipmer.edu.in. The hall tickets are available to download from the official website www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in also. The candidates may download the hall ticket from the official website after entering their user ID and password. JIPMER MBBS entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 3 for admission to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.

There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats at JIPMER Karaikal.

Registration for JIPMER MBBS entrance exam commenced on March 7, 2018 and lasted till April 13, 2018.

The hall ticket download from the official website will be allowed from May 21, 2018 to June 3, 2018, which is the date of the exam.
 

JIPMER MBBS Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow these steps given here to download your JIPMER MBBS admit cards:

- Go to the official website, jipmer.edu.in
- Click on the Hall ticket link
- Enter user ID and password details
- Submit the details and download your JIPMER admit cards

A mock test link for the JIPMER MBBS entrance examination is available on the official website of the medical institute.

Click here for more Education News

 

