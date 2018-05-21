JIPMER Admit Card 2018 Released @ Jipmer.edu.in, Download Now

There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats at JIPMER Karaikal.
Registration for JIPMER MBBS entrance exam commenced on March 7, 2018 and lasted till April 13, 2018.
The hall ticket download from the official website will be allowed from May 21, 2018 to June 3, 2018, which is the date of the exam.
JIPMER MBBS Admit Card 2018: How to download
Follow these steps given here to download your JIPMER MBBS admit cards:
- Go to the official website, jipmer.edu.in
- Click on the Hall ticket link
- Enter user ID and password details
- Submit the details and download your JIPMER admit cards
A mock test link for the JIPMER MBBS entrance examination is available on the official website of the medical institute.
