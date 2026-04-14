Jharkhand JAC Class 11 Annual Examination Result 2026 Released, Download Link Here

JAC Class 11 Result 2026 (OUT): The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 11 annual examination results today, April 14, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download the result on the council's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Class 11 examination in February, 2026

How To Download Your JAC Class 11 Result?

Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results" and then on "Results of Class XI Annual Examination 2026".

Enter your roll code and roll number and then click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for futur reference.

Download Link

Students received grades based on the following score range :

A+ (Excellent): 80 per cent and above

A (Very Good): 60 per cent to less than 80 per cent

B (Good): 45 per cent to less than 60 per cent

C (Average): 33 per cent to less than 45 per cent

D (Marginal/Fail): Below 33 per cent

JAC 11th Result 2026 Out: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard