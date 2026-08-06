Meet Jharkhand Government Employee Linked To Rs 40 Crore JPSC-JSSC Scam

The Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested state government employee Abhay Kumar Tiwari in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

According to the CID, Tiwari was the alleged mastermind of an organised syndicate involved in paper leaks. Investigators have claimed that the racket was worth nearly Rs 40 crore, with candidates allegedly paying large sums of money in exchange for unfair advantages in recruitment examinations.

The investigation has also raised questions about Tiwari's examination record. CID officials said he cleared 12 competitive examinations over the past 13 years, and investigators are now examining whether there is any link between those successes and the alleged recruitment scam. His selection history is also under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

The CID has further alleged that Tiwari operated a network involving multiple individuals accused of leaking question papers, manipulating recruitment examinations, and collecting crores of rupees from candidates. The agency is now working to identify all those involved and determine the role of other suspects.

The arrest comes amid ongoing student protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Protesting candidates have been demanding a fair investigation, strict action against those responsible, and a transparent probe into the entire recruitment process.

According to the CID, 19 people have been arrested so far, and the agency is continuing its investigation to uncover the full extent of the alleged racket.

(With inputs from Harivansh Sharma)