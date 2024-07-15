JEECUP 2024 First Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Details

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has released the seat allotment result for the first round of JEECUP counselling 2024. Candidates who registered for counselling can check their results by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They are required to enter login credentials to access the results.

Counselling Schedule For Uttar Pradesh Students

Choice filling and locking: July 12 to 15

Round 1 JEECUP 2024 seat allotment: July 15

Online freeze/float choice selection and document verification at the district help centres: July 16 to 19

Document verification at district help centres: July 16 to 19

Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: July 16 to 20

Withdrawal of seats for round 1: July 21, 2024

The counselling schedule for rounds 1 to 3 is released for candidates of Uttar Pradesh (UP), and rounds 4 and 5 for UP and other state candidates.

Round 2 of JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment 2024

Choice filling/modification for float option candidates: July 22 to 24

Round 2 of seat allotment: July 25, 2024

Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: July 26 to 30

Document verification at the district help centres: July 26 to 30, 2024

Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: July 26 to 31

Withdrawal of seats for round 2: August 1

Round 3 of JEECUP 2024 Counselling And Seat Allotment

Choice filling/modification: August 2 to 4

Round 3 seat allotment: August 5

Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: August 6 to 8

Round 3 document verification at the district help centres: August 6 to 8, 2024

Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: August 6 to 8, 2024

Withdrawal of seats for round 3: August 10

Rounds 1 to 3 admitted seat withdrawal: August 10 to 12

Commencement of classes: August 21

Counselling Schedule For UP And Other State Candidates

Round 4 of JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment

Choice filling and locking by all candidates: August 14 to 18

Round 4 of seat allotment: August 17

Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: August 18 to 22

Verification of documents at the district help centres: August 20 to 22

Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: August 22 to 23

Withdrawal of seats for round 4: August 24

Fifth Round Of JEECUP 2024 Counselling

Round 5 choice filling and locking by all candidates: August 25 to 27

Seat allotment: August 28

Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: August 29 to 31

Document verification at the district help centres: August 29 to 31

Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: August 29 to September 2

Withdrawal of seats for round 5: September 3

Rounds 4 and 5 admitted seat withdrawal: September 3 to 4

Commencement of classes: September 10

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), established in 1986-87, administers the state-level admission test for all polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh.