JEECUP 2024 First Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Details

Students can check results by visiting official website.
JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has released the seat allotment result for the first round of JEECUP counselling 2024. Candidates who registered for counselling can check their results by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They are required to enter login credentials to access the results.
Counselling Schedule For Uttar Pradesh Students
- Choice filling and locking: July 12 to 15
- Round 1 JEECUP 2024 seat allotment: July 15
- Online freeze/float choice selection and document verification at the district help centres: July 16 to 19
- Document verification at district help centres: July 16 to 19
- Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: July 16 to 20
- Withdrawal of seats for round 1: July 21, 2024
The counselling schedule for rounds 1 to 3 is released for candidates of Uttar Pradesh (UP), and rounds 4 and 5 for UP and other state candidates.
Round 2 of JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment 2024
- Choice filling/modification for float option candidates: July 22 to 24
- Round 2 of seat allotment: July 25, 2024
- Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: July 26 to 30
- Document verification at the district help centres: July 26 to 30, 2024
- Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: July 26 to 31
- Withdrawal of seats for round 2: August 1
Round 3 of JEECUP 2024 Counselling And Seat Allotment
- Choice filling/modification: August 2 to 4
- Round 3 seat allotment: August 5
- Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: August 6 to 8
- Round 3 document verification at the district help centres: August 6 to 8, 2024
- Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: August 6 to 8, 2024
- Withdrawal of seats for round 3: August 10
- Rounds 1 to 3 admitted seat withdrawal: August 10 to 12
- Commencement of classes: August 21
Counselling Schedule For UP And Other State Candidates
Round 4 of JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment
- Choice filling and locking by all candidates: August 14 to 18
- Round 4 of seat allotment: August 17
- Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: August 18 to 22
- Verification of documents at the district help centres: August 20 to 22
- Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: August 22 to 23
- Withdrawal of seats for round 4: August 24
Fifth Round Of JEECUP 2024 Counselling
- Round 5 choice filling and locking by all candidates: August 25 to 27
- Seat allotment: August 28
- Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: August 29 to 31
- Document verification at the district help centres: August 29 to 31
- Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: August 29 to September 2
- Withdrawal of seats for round 5: September 3
- Rounds 4 and 5 admitted seat withdrawal: September 3 to 4
- Commencement of classes: September 10
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), established in 1986-87, administers the state-level admission test for all polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh.