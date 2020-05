Special OJEE 2020 For B.Tech. Admission For Students Who Miss JEE Main

OJEE committee has begun application for Special OJEE 2020 exam for B.Tech. admission

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released notice for special OJEE for admission to B.Tech. programme. The OJEE for B.Tech. will be held as an integral part of OJEE 2020 instead of as a separate exam.

The notice on the official website says that since it is not conducive to conduct the '2nd/Special OJEE in this session because of the time constraint, it has been decided to conduct, as an integral part of OJEE -2020, a Special Entrance Examination for admission into 1st year B.Tech. courses of all Government and Private Engineering colleges of Odisha.

This exam will be held to fill vacant seats left out after 1st phase OJEE counselling only for those students, who have not been/ are not able to appear in the JEE Main 2020 examination due to any reason.

Students who have already appeared or are going to appear for JEE Main 2020 for B.Tech. admissions are not required to appear for the special OJEE 2020.

The online application for the special OJEE exam began on May 12 and will conclude on May 31, 2020. The last date to pay application fee is June 5.

The entrance examination for the B.Tech. will be computer-based (CBT).

The detailed schedule for exam and admit card downloading will be notified in due course of time, after assessment of the situation after May 17.

The counselling for students who qualify in special OJEE exam will be held for vacant seats left over after 1st phase counselling. Phase one of the counselling will be done based on JEE Main merit list.

