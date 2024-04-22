JEE Mains 2024: Session 2 Final Answer Key Released, Result Likely To Be Out Tomorrow

This year, JEE Main 2024 took place in two sessions: January and April.

The final answer key for session 2 of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2024 has been released. The April session of the exam, conducted between April 4 and 12, witnessed the participation of over 12.57 lakh candidates. The final answer key can be accessed on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The result is likely to be announced tomorrow. Additionally, the cut-off for JEE Advanced, all India rank holders, and state-wise toppers will be declared.

This year, JEE Main 2024 took place in two sessions: January and April. For candidates who appeared in both sessions, their best scores will be considered for the final merit list.

JEE(Main) 2024 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download

Go to the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click the link titled "JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024" on the homepage.

Input your login credentials and hit submit.

Once submitted, the answer key will appear on your screen.

Review the answer key, then proceed to download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the downloaded answer key for future reference.

To access the JEE Main result, candidates will need the following login credentials: application form, security pin, and password.

Also Read |JEE Main 2024: NTA Issues Clarification Over Discrepancy In JEE Main Results

JEE Main 2024 Result: Steps To Check

Go to the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Select the answer key link on the homepage.

Sign in using your date of birth (DOB) and application number.

Submit the details, and the final answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Admissions for MEA (Welfare) quota seats for the academic year 2024-25 will be determined based on the Joint Entrance Examination (Main).

Also Read | JEE Mains 2024: These Unfair Practices Will Cancel Student's Exam, Debar Them For 3 Years

Under what circumstances can NTA revoke results for JEE Main 2024?

The results of JEE (Main) 2024 for any candidate(s) found engaging in unfair practices will be invalidated and not disclosed. Similarly, if candidates take the exam at a center other than their assigned one or permit someone else to take the exam on their behalf, their results will be cancelled.