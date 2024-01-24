JEE Mains 2024 Begins Today, Results To Be Out On February 12

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 begins today, January 24, with Paper 2A and Paper 2B - BArch and BPlanning - in the second shift, from 3pm to 6:30pm. The results for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 will be announced on February 12, 2024.

The date for the display of answer key for inviting challenges from the candidates will be declared later. The agency will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer key. The candidates will be required to make a non-refundable payment of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional answer keys will be displayed for two to three days.

The NTA will only consider paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link. Challenges made without justification/evidence other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received by the students and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. The agency will not entertain any grievance made with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) - 2024.

The agency has directed the candidates to retain a copy of the confirmation page, Admit Card, and Scorecard of the JEE (Main) – 2024 as the same will not be available after July 31, 2024.