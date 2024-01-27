JEE Mains 2024: Admit Cards Released For Exam scheduled On Jan 29, 30, 31 and Feb 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for JEE Main exam that will be held on January 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. The NTA had earlier released the admit cards for candidates who were appearing in the exam on January 24 and 27.

The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. While downloading the candidates are required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card. Candidate can visit the official website in case they face any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card.

An official notification by the NTA said, "The Admit Card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 1 is now being released for the candidates scheduled for aforesaid examination on 29, 30, 31 January 2024, and 1 February 2024. The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) using their application number and date of birth for Paper 1."

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

Steps to download admit cards

Step 1- Visit the official website of JEE Main 2024

Step 2- Select the link for the JEE Main admit card

Step 3- Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4- The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5- Download and take a print of your admit card for future use