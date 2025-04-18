JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: Scorecard Likely By Midnight? Details Here

JEE Main Session 2 Results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Result 2025 for Session 2 April 19. The result will include the list of toppers, category-wise cut-offs, and All India Ranks (AIR) for both the sessions 1 and 2. To access their result, students will need their application number and date of birth.

"The result of JEE(Main) 2025 will be declared latest by 19.4.2025," the exam body posted this morning on microblogging site X/formerly Twitter. Those eagerly awaiting the results will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the JEE Main 2025 final answer key after withdrawing its earlier version released Thursday evening.

The April session of JEE Main 2025 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 for various papers, comprising Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning).

JEE Main Session 2 Result: Session 2 Scorecards Expected By Midnight?

Based on previous trends by the NTA, the JEE Main result is likely to be released around midnight. Students can expect their scores to be available anytime tonight. As the results draw closer, candidates should stay ready to check the official JEE Main website for their scorecards.

JEE Main Session 2 Results: Rank List To Follow

In addition to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results, the All India Rank (AIR) list will be released. The rank list will comprise scores from both Session 1 and Session 2.



The rank list is crucial for eligibility to appear in JEE Advanced 2025 and for securing admission to engineering colleges across India. Candidates securing top ranks will be eligible for admission to IITs and other prestigious institutions.