JEE Main Session 2 Exam Over, When To Expect Answer Key And Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) Session 2 on April 9, 2025. The exam was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The agency conducted the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) on April 9.



Students who appeared in the engineering entrance exam are now awaiting for their answer key and results. As per previous trends, the answer key are likely to be released by next week. The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam was held from January 22 and 30 and the provisional key was out by February 4, 2025.

Once released, candidates will be able to raise objections against any answer in the key by paying the required fee. The final answer key and the results will be prepared post considering the objections raised by the candidates. Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key with a non refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

The NTA will display the provisional answer key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Steps to check answer key