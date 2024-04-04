JEE Main Session 2 Begins Today, Paper 1 Exam To Be Held In Two Shifts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 from today onwards. The exams will be held until April 12.

NTA had earlier revised the schedule of the JEE Main 2024 Session to avoid clash with Lok Sabha polls. JEE Main Session 2 was initially scheduled from April 4 to 15.

As per the new schedule, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, and Paper 2 on April 12. Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9am to 12pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm. Paper 2 will be held from 9am to 12.30pm.

The exam is being held across various centres nationwide and 22 centres internationally.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 scheduled to be held on April 8, 9, and 12.

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates qualifying for Paper 1 are eligible for undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognised by participating state governments.

Successful candidates in JEE Main also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.