JEE Main Registration 2024: Eligibility, Application Process, And Important Dates

The JEE Main 2024 registration deadline is November 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for the 2024-25 session of the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) earlier than in the previous year, allowing candidates more time to apply. Prospective engineering students aiming to pursue BTech programmes in prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and others must submit their applications on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, by November 30.

Unlike previous years, there will be no provision for correcting application details, emphasising the importance of accuracy during the initial submission.

Two exam sessions:

JEE Main 2024 will be conducted in two sessions - January and April. The first session is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, while the second session will be from April 1 to 15. Applicants can choose to apply for either the January session or, for greater flexibility, opt for both sessions by paying the requisite fees.

Registration process - To register for JEE Main 2024, follow these steps:

Candidates can create an account using DigiLocker, NAD portal, or Academic Bank of Credits ID (ABC ID) for login. Alternatively, they may use their Indian passport number, non-Indian passport number, PAN card number, or Aadhaar enrollment number for registration.