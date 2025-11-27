JEE Main 2026 Session 1: How To Correct Mistakes In JEE Main Registrations

Registrations are closing today, November 27, 2025 for the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) Session 1. Candidates who wish to appear in the first session of the exam can register for the exam by 11:50 pm tonight. Applicants are also required to pay the prescribed application fees upto 11:50 pm. The exam will be held between January 21-30, 2026. The results will be announced on February 12, 2026.

Those who wish to make any changes in the application form or make any corrections will be able to do so on December 1-2, 2025. Correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee.

Candidate name

Father or Mother's name

Class 10 equivalent details

Class 12 equivalent details

State code of eligibility

Examination city selection

medium of the examination

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Signature

Candidates will not be allowed to change:

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Emergency contact details

Photograph of candidate

NTA will intimate about the city in the first week of January 2026. The admit cards will be released 3-4 days before the date of examination.

Eligibility:

There is no age limit for the candidates for appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2026. The candidates who have passed class 12 / equivalent examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute to which they are desirous of taking admission.

Admission process:

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices and All India Ranks of JEE (Main) - 2026 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later by CSAB/ JoSAA. The authentication/ verification of relevant documents in support of identification, date of birth, qualifying examination, state of eligibility, category and disability (if any) of the qualifying candidates would be done at the time of the Seat Allocation/ admission process. On failing to produce any of the authentic documents, the candidate may not be considered for admission.

Gen-EWS, SC, ST, OBC and PwD/PwBD candidates will be required to produce the original certificate as per prescribed formats issued by the competent authority at the time of the Seat Allocation/admission process failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech paper of JEE (Main) – 2026. The records of Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2026 will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

