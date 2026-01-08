JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Slip Out: Know When Admit Card Will Be Released

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Slips OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation for the allotment of examination cities for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. This city slip has been provided to help candidates plan their travel and logistics well in advance of the examination.

Candidates can check and download their examination city intimation slip from the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their login credentials. The link to access the city intimation slip has been activated.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Slips OUT: Here's Direct Link To Download

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted at examination centres located across various cities in India and in 15 cities outside the country.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: The examination schedule is as follows

Date of Exam Paper Shift 21, 22, 23, 24 and

28 January 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) First shift (09 AM to 12 Noon) and

Second Shift (3 PM to 06 PM) 29 January 2026 Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2В (BPlanning) and Paper 2A And 2B

(BArch, BPlanning both) First shift (09 AM to 12:30 РМ)

When Will Admit Card Be Released?

NTA has clarified that this city intimation slip is not the admit card. It is only an advance information document indicating the city where the examination centre will be located. The admit card for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be issued separately at a later date.

What To Do If You Face Any Difficulty Downloading Or Checking City Slip?

In case of any difficulty in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, candidates may contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates related to JEE Main 2026.