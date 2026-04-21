Who Qualified For JEE Advanced? Category-Wise Cut-Off Explained

Category-Wise Cut-Off For JEE Advanced: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results and NTA scores for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 (Paper 1 - BE/BTech), along with the category-wise cut-off required to qualify for JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Main 2026 was held in two sessions, January and April. The Session 2 examination for Paper 1 was conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8 across nine shifts in computer-based mode.

Category-Wise Cut-Off For JEE Advanced 2026

The NTA has released the qualifying percentile ranges and the number of candidates shortlisted across categories:

General (UR-ALL): 100 to 93.4123549 percentile | 96,873 candidates

General-PwBD: 93.3244144 to 0.0023186 percentile | 4,391 candidates

EWS-ALL: 93.4105172 to 82.4164528 percentile | 25,009 candidates

OBC-ALL: 93.4105172 to 80.9232583 percentile | 67,597 candidates

SC-ALL: 93.4105172 to 63.9172792 percentile | 37,522 candidates

ST-ALL: 93.4041748 to 52.0174712 percentile | 18,790 candidates

Candidate Participation

A total of 11,10,904 candidates registered for Session 2 Paper 1, of whom 10,34,330 appeared.

Male candidates appeared: 7,08,163

Female candidates appeared: 3,26,167

Category-wise, the highest participation was recorded in the OBC category (3,94,388 appeared), followed by General (3,67,885).

PwBD Candidates

Among Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), 3,900 candidates registered, while 3,645 appeared in the examination.

Transparency Measures

The NTA stated that question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys were released for candidates to challenge. After expert review, final answer keys were published before the declaration of results.

Eligibility Criteria For Indian Nationals Appearing In JEE (Advanced) - 2026

Candidates should be among the top 2, 50, 000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2026. The candidate may refer JEE (Advanced) website, jeeadv.ac.in, for the latest information.

The agency added that results for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) will be released separately.