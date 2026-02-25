JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Toppers List Released; 2 Students Score 100 Percentile

Two Kerala students have secured 100 scores in JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 after the National Testing Agency released the results. Suryathejus S secured 100 in BArch, while Gowri Sankar V secured 100 in BPlanning. Nivandathi Venkatesh from Tamil Nadu secured 99.9955998 in Paper 2A (BArch) among the female toppers, while Angel M Febin secured 99.9335454 in Paper 2B (BPlanning).

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026 Paper 2 exam for BArch and BPlanning was held on January 29, 2026, in a single shift at 426 centres across the country.

For Paper 2A (BArch), a total of 64,786 students had registered, and 45,452 appeared for the exam, resulting in an attendance rate of 70.16 percent.

For Paper 2B (BPlanning), 32,366 candidates registered, out of which 21,067 took the exam, marking an attendance rate of 65.09 percent.

The NTA will close registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 on February 25, 2026. The April exams will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026, in two shifts 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. A correction window will open after the deadline, allowing candidates to edit their application forms.