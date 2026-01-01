JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip To be Released Soon By NTA: Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimidation slip for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates can visit the website to check the city intimidation.

The exam for JEE Main 2026 will start on January 21, and the city intimidation is extended to release in the first week of January. Following the qualification, the candidates are able to get admission to engineering and architecture courses.

The city intimidation will help students to know exam centers and prepare for the journey before the examination. Following the release of city intimidation, the NTA will release admit cards around four to five days before the exam.

Steps to download city intimidation:

- Visit the official JEE Main website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Find the "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip" link.

- Enter your password, date of birth, and application/registration number.

- The city notification slip will appear; download and store it.

About the exam:

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam mainly tests students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is usually conducted online twice a year, allowing students to improve their scores.