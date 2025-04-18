JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key Re-Released, Result By April 19

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today re-released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 after withdrawing the version published last evening from the official website. Those who appeared for the exam held from April 2 to 9 can now access the updated answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released on April 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until April 13. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the second session, and the results are scheduled to be declared by April 19.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key: How to Download

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled 'JEE - 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key'

The answer key will be displayed in PDF format

Download and save it for future reference

On April 16, the NTA addressed concerns raised by candidates regarding errors in the response sheets and the provisional answer key - particularly for the April 9 exam. Reported issues included missing responses and incorrectly marked answers. Several coaching centres flagged nine disputed questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.