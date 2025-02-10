JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result To Be Out On This Date, Check Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to announce the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 by February 12. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once they are released.

JEE Main 2025 Results: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to JEE Main's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Select the JEE Main 2025 result link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 5. Submit the details to view your score

Step 6. Save the result and take a printout for future reference

JEE Main Session 1 Exam Dates:

The Session 1 exams were held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 for BE/BTech (Paper 1) and on January 30 for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlan (Paper 2B). The exams were conducted across 618 centers in 289 Indian cities, along with 15 overseas locations.

Examination Structure:

JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories: Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning).

Mode of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline).

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the result declaration.