JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Day 2 Detailed Exam Analysis

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main paper conducted on January 23, 2025 morning shift, was of easy to moderate difficulty, experts note. Among the three sections, Chemistry was the easiest, followed by Physics, while Mathematics was slightly more challenging due to its length and calculation-intensive nature. The distribution of questions across topics was uneven, with some units receiving more prominence than others.

As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering Aakash Educational Services Limited, here is a detailed analysis of the JEE Main exam held today.

Physics

The Physics section was perceived as easy to moderate by most students. The majority of the questions were drawn from Class 12 topics, with relatively fewer from Class 11. Chapters like Mechanics, Waves, and Thermodynamics were less emphasised in this shift. However, Class 12 topics such as Optics and Electromagnetism had a stronger presence. Questions from Modern Physics were moderate in number, while chapters like Alternating Currents (AC), EMI, and Magnetism were underrepresented. Notably, there was a good number of instrument-related questions, adding variety to the section.

Chemistry

In Chemistry, the paper covered almost all chapters, though certain units dominated. The section was considered the easiest and served as a significant time-saver for most students. Organic Chemistry was the most prominent, with straightforward questions that often resembled past-year problems. Inorganic Chemistry and Physical Chemistry had fewer questions comparatively. Overall, Chemistry was quick to solve and allowed students to allocate more time to the other sections.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section, on the other hand, ranged from moderate to difficult. Questions from Class 11 chapters were fewer, with Class 12 topics like Calculus, 3D Geometry and Vectors, and Conic Sections dominating in terms of numbers. While the questions were not overly complex, many involved lengthy calculations, making this section time-consuming. For several students, Mathematics emerged as the most challenging part of the paper.