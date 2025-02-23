JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Result Declared, Meet Toppers, Check Their NTA Scores

JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Session One: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 January Session Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the BArch and BPlanning exams can check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To access their scorecards, students must enter their application number and password. The scorecards will display the scores obtained in both the BArch and BPlanning papers.

Check the state-wise toppers' list and their NTA scores (ranked in descending order) for Paper 2A (BArch) here.