JEE Main 2025: City Intimation Slips For Session 1 Exams Released, Check Steps To Download

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2025 Session 1. These can be accessed on the official JEE website. JEE Main consists of two papers-Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be conducted for BE and BTech courses on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, while Paper 2 will be held for BArch and BPlanning courses on January 30.

For Paper 1, the exams will be held in two sessions. The first session will start at 9 am and end at noon, while the second session will begin at 3pm and conclude at 6pm. According to the official notice, the city intimation slip contains important details, such as the location of the allotted exam centres. The admit card for the exam will be released later.

JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download

Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Session 1 Exam City Slip Download" link, titled "JEE Main Advance City Intimation."

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

After submitting the details, the JEE Main city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the slip, save it, and download it for future use.

Take a printout and keep a hard copy for further reference.

Students who face difficulties downloading or accessing their examination city intimation slip for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 can contact the helpline at 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.