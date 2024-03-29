JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Duration Reduced, Check New Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Admit cards will be released at a later date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 on Thursday. JEE Main 2024 session 2 will now be held from April 4 to 12 instead of the initial schedule set from April 4 to 15.

The change in exam schedule was declared alongside the release of the advanced city intimation slip on the official website.

As per the new schedule, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, and Paper 2 on April 12. Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm. Paper 2 will be held from 9am to 12.30pm.

While the advanced city intimation slips have been issued, admit cards will be released at a later date.

"This is advanced information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2 shall be issued later," the official notice specified.

In the event that any candidate encounters difficulties in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2024 Session 2, they can reach out to NTA at 011-40759000 or via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 2 at various centres in about 319 cities nationwide and 22 cities outside India.