JEE Main 2024: Last Date For Registration To Joint Entrance Exam Session 2 Ends Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Session 2 today, March 4, 2024. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website by March 4, 10:50 pm. The last date for submission of online fees is also March 4, 2024, upto 11:50 pm. The duration of making correction in the from is March 6-7, 2024.

The previous deadline for registrations ended on March 2, 2024. NTA extended the deadline earlier as several students had made representations to the agency.

An official notification by NTA noted, "Registration for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2 is in process as per the Public Notice dated February 2, 2024. Meanwhile, a few representations are being received from the candidates to extend the registration window for online application of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2 as they are not able to complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students' community, it has been decided to extend the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2."

The opportunity is being provided for those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by March 7, 2024 up to 11:50 pm. No correction in particulars will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances after March 7. The additional fee (wherever applicable) should be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Steps to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2024 session 2 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).