JEE Main 2024 Session 1 From January 24, Check Admit Card Release Date

JEE Main 2024: Registered candidates can download their admit cards once they are released.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 Session 1 is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024. The registration window for JEE Main 2024 opened on November 1 and closed on November 30, 2023, with a provision for applicants to make corrections until December 8. According to the official schedule, the admit cards for session 1 of JEE Main 2024 will be issued three days before the examination. Once the NTA issues the admit cards, registered candidates can visit the official website, to view and download their admit cards.

JEE Main 2024: Steps to download admit cards

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link titled 'JEE Main 2024 Admit Card' (once the link is active) on the homepage.

A new page will be displayed.

Input the required credentials and click on submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Examination schedule:

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at varying times across States/UTs. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

Admission eligibility for JEE Main

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

Structure of JEE Main Examination

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue B.Arch and B.Planning courses across different universities in the country.

The JEE Main 2024 examination is divided into three papers:

Paper 1: BE/BTech

Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Type of questions:

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Mode of Examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

Paper 2A: BArch

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part III: Drawing Test

Type of questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude

Mode of examination:

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode for Drawing Test on an A4 size Drawing sheet.

Paper 2B: B Planning

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part-III: Planning-Based Questions

Type of questions:

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type - MCQs for planning-based questions

The examination will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.