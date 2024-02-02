JEE Main 2024 Answer Key To Release Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE Main) 2024 session 1 today, February 2, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of JEE Main. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key.

The answer key will be tentative and can be challenged by the candidates. After the JEE Main provisional answer key is out, candidates who appeared in the session 1 exams will have the option to raise objections on any questions. The challenges will then be reviewed by the subject experts. If any of the objections are found to be correct, a revised/final answer key will be released on whose basis JEE Main 2024 results will be announced. Apart from the answer key, NTA will also publish the response sheet on the official website.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams were conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. Candidates can view and download the NTA JEE answer key 2024 on the following websites- jeemain.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in.

Steps to download the answer key