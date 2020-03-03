JEE Main Registration Ends This Week (March 7)

JEE Main will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in April.

Online registration for JEE Main (April 2020) will close on March 7. The JEE Main will be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11. This is the second edition of the engineering entrance exam and candidates who didn't appear for the January edition of JEE main would appear as fresh candidates. For those candidates who took both the exams the best of the scores will be considered for the final merit list.

JEE Main application forms are available online at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA organised JEE Main examination between January 6 and January 9 and the result of the same was declared on January 17 and January 23.

The NTA conducts the JEE Main examination for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc. and also as a screening test for JEE Advanced, the IIT entrance test.

JEE Advanced, the entrance exam for IITs, will be held on May 17. Till last year, candidates who qualified the JEE Main and came within top 2,24,000 were allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced. The eligibility for this year's IIT entrance exam has not been announced. The registration for JEE Advanced will be held in May, after the formalities of second JEE Main is over. Last year the registration had begun on May 3.

