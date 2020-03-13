JEE Main 2020: Application Correction Window Opens

NTA conducts JEE Main twice a year.

The facility to correct application forms of JEE Main 2020 has opened. The link to edit the application form is available on the official website of National Testing Agency (nta.ac.in). Candidates who had completely filled and submitted their application forms for JEE Main 2020, scheduled to be held in April, can login to the website and edit their application form. The option to edit the form will be available till March 16 (up to 11.50 pm).

JEE Main 2020: Application Correction Link

The exam will be held between April 5 and April 7 and between April 9 and April 11. The exam will be held in computer-based mode except for the drawing test.

Since, it is a onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them the candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be given, NTA has said.

Candidates have to pay additional fee in case they make any changes in the application form. Additional fee shall be paid through credit/ debit card/ net banking/ and Paytm Service, the agency said.

JEE Main, the national engineering entrance exam, is also an eligibility criterion for JEE Advanced exam. The top 2,50,000 rank-holders in JEE Main exam will become eligible for JEE Advanced exam which will be held in May. The registration for JEE Advanced 2020 will begin on May 1 and conclude on May 6, 2020.

