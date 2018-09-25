B.Arch, B.Planning Admission Eligibility Criteria Changed, Check Details Here

For the first NTA led JEE Main exam, online registration will end on September 30.

The Council of Architecture has amended its Council of Architecture (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 1983 and revised eligibility criteria to include Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as mandatory subjects at 10+2 level for admission to 1st year of 5-Year B.Arch course. The amendment has been brought in with the approval of Central Government, the Council informed the National Testing Agency or NTA, which conducts the JEE Main examination. JEE Main or Joint Entrance Examination Main scores have been used for admission in B.Arch or Bachelor of Architecture courses in the country.

According to a statement from the NTA, the amendment has been published in the Official Gazette on June 06, 2017 and comes into force from the academic session 2019-2020.

The revised eligibility for B.Arch course is stated as under : "No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless she/he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also 50% marks in aggregate of the 10+2 examination".

"In view of the modifications in the qualifications prescribed by the Council of Architecture as mentioned above, the eligibility conditions prescribed for admission to B.Arch/B.Planning hereby stand modified," said a notification from NTA.

NTA has also told the candidates who have applied for these courses to ascertain their revised eligibility conditions prescribed by the Council of Architecture so that the prospective students taking admissions in the B. Arch. course are not put to any inconvenience at a later stage.

For the first NTA led JEE Main exam, online registration will end on September 30.

JEE aspirants can apply for the JEE main (I) on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in.

Online payment of fees can be done till October 1 (11.50 pm). NTA will allow candidates to edit the application form, if they wish to, from October 8 to October 14. JEE Main (I) admit card will be released in December and the exam is slated to be held in January 2019.

