JEE Main 2019: Aadhaar Not Mandatory For Registration, Says National Testing Agency (NTA)

Aadhaar Not Mandatory For JEE Main Registration: National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said in a notification that the Aadhaar number, 12 digit identification number issued by UIDAI, is not mandatory for registering for JEE Main 2018 examination. NTA, an agency under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India, has started the registration process for both JEE Main and UGC NET recently and the process will end on September 30. The JEE Main 2019 will be held from January 6 to January 20 next year.

The clarification from NTA has come after the agency received 'some queries about mandatory filling up of Aadhaar Number in the Application Forms of UGC-NET December, 2018'.

"In this connection", a statement from NTA said, "it is hereby clarified that while filling in online Application Form and as per the 'Replica of Application Form' given in Annexure VIII (page 39-40)(UGC-NET Bulletin December 2018) in the drop down box regarding 'Identification Type' and as also given on page 11, the Aadhaar number is only one of the types of identification and is not mandatory".

"The note on page 11 of UGC-NET Bulletin December, 2018 clearly provides that the candidates can also enter Passport number, Ration Card number, Bank Account number or any other valid Government identity number," it added.

NTA also said the online Application form which is being filled in currently also clearly provides for entering any valid government identity number.

The registration process for both JEE Main 2019 and UGC NET 2018 will be held on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

