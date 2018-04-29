14 Lakh Students Await JEE Main 2018 Result; Expected Tomorrow CBSE will release the JEE main 2018 result along with the mark in the NIC hosted website cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students can also get JEE main result update on the official website of the exam at jeemain.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2018 Result Updates: Expected On 30 April New Delhi: JEE main result for paper 1 and paper 2 is expected tomorrow. The result will be the deciding factor for 14 lakh students who took the exam and are interested to pursue higher education in technical courses.CBSE, the exam conducting body, will announce the result of JEE main tomorrow. This is the first CBSE exam result to be declared this year. Students who had appeared for the online and offline paper can check their result at the official website jeemain.nic.in.



JEE main is held every year for admission to engineering and architecture courses in NITs, IITs and other CFTIs. It is also an entry exam for JEE Advanced. The top 220000 candidates from JEE Main 2018 will be considered qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018 exam. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to IITs.



CBSE will release the JEE main 2018 result along with the mark in the NIC hosted website cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students can also get JEE main result update on the official website of the exam at jeemain.nic.in.



After downloading the result page, students are suggested to go through it properly and check the details mentioned there. 'Neither NIC nor CBSE is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees,' reads the update on result portal.



Click here for more



JEE main result for paper 1 and paper 2 is expected tomorrow. The result will be the deciding factor for 14 lakh students who took the exam and are interested to pursue higher education in technical courses.CBSE, the exam conducting body, will announce the result of JEE main tomorrow. This is the first CBSE exam result to be declared this year. Students who had appeared for the online and offline paper can check their result at the official website jeemain.nic.in.JEE main is held every year for admission to engineering and architecture courses in NITs, IITs and other CFTIs. It is also an entry exam for JEE Advanced. The top 220000 candidates from JEE Main 2018 will be considered qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018 exam. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to IITs.CBSE will release the JEE main 2018 result along with the mark in the NIC hosted website cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students can also get JEE main result update on the official website of the exam at jeemain.nic.in. After downloading the result page, students are suggested to go through it properly and check the details mentioned there. 'Neither NIC nor CBSE is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees,' reads the update on result portal.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter