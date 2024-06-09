"Focus, Healthy Competition": JEE Advanced 2024 Topper Shares Success Mantra

JEE Advanced Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 on Sunday. Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam holding first rank in the Common Rank List (CRL), securing 355 out of 360 marks, while Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel, hailing from the IIT Bombay zone, clinched the seventh position in the CRL with a score of 332 out of 360 marks, making her the top-ranked female candidate.

A total of 180,200 candidates participated in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination, conducted on May 26. Among them, 48,248 have qualified, including 7,964 female candidates. Aspiring students who took the exam can access their scorecards for both papers on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

One notable achiever is Aditya, who secured the second rank in the IIT Delhi zone with a score of 346 out of 360 marks. Aditya, who received coaching at the FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh branch, shared insights about his preparation and future plans during a media interaction organised by the institute.

Aditya expressed his aspiration to pursue engineering in the Computer Science stream from either IIT Delhi or Mumbai. He mentioned dedicating six hours to self-study while spending less time on social media.

Addressing questions regarding parental support, Aditya's parents emphasised the importance of prioritising students' health and providing a conducive study environment. They advised parents not to exert unnecessary pressure on aspiring students.

Reflecting on the rise in student suicides, Aditya stressed the significance of maintaining healthy competition and avoiding comparisons with peers. He urged students to focus on their preparation, give their utmost effort in exams, and leave the outcome to fate.

Regarding the expansion of seats in prestigious institutes, Aditya advocated for a gradual increase, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining quality infrastructure and facilities.

Commenting on the role of coaching programmes, Aditya highlighted their assistance in providing curated study material, simplifying complex problems, and offering valuable preparation tips.

Aditya noted that this year's JEE Advanced paper was comparatively easier than the previous year's