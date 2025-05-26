JEE Advanced Expected Category Wise Cut-Off Marks 2025: Last Four Year Trend

JEE Advanced Cut-Off List 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the official cut-off list after the declaration of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 result. While students await their result, they can check the expected cut-off marks list for JEE Advanced 2025.
JEE Advanced 2025: Expected Cut-Off For The Year 2025
Here is an expected cut-off marks list for JEE Advanced 2025:
Category Expected Cut-Off Marks
General 100-106
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 90-95
Other Backward Classes (OBC) 93-96
Scheduled Castes (SC) 48-53
Scheduled Tribe (ST) 49-52
Candidates must note that the actual cut-off may vary by several factors.
JEE Advanced 2025: Last Four Year's Official Cut-Off
Category 2024 2024 2022 2021
General 108 86 55 33
EWS 98 77 50 56
OBC 98 77 50 56
SC 55 53 28 31
ST 55 53 28 31
The result for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be declared on June 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM along with the final answer key.
Once the result has been declared, qualified candidates will proceed to the counselling round and the authorities will release the counselling schedule on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to separately register for the counselling session by paying a prescribed fee.