JEE Advanced Expected Category Wise Cut-Off Marks 2025: Last Four Year Trend

JEE Advanced Cut-Off List 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the official cut-off list after the declaration of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 result. While students await their result, they can check the expected cut-off marks list for JEE Advanced 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025: Expected Cut-Off For The Year 2025

Here is an expected cut-off marks list for JEE Advanced 2025:

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks

General 100-106

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 90-95

Other Backward Classes (OBC) 93-96

Scheduled Castes (SC) 48-53

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 49-52

Candidates must note that the actual cut-off may vary by several factors.

JEE Advanced 2025: Last Four Year's Official Cut-Off

Category 2024 2024 2022 2021

General 108 86 55 33

EWS 98 77 50 56

OBC 98 77 50 56

SC 55 53 28 31

ST 55 53 28 31

The result for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be declared on June 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM along with the final answer key.

Once the result has been declared, qualified candidates will proceed to the counselling round and the authorities will release the counselling schedule on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to separately register for the counselling session by paying a prescribed fee.