Advertisement

JEE Advanced Expected Category Wise Cut-Off Marks 2025: Last Four Year Trend

JEE Advanced 2025: Check the expected cut-off list for JEE Advanced 2025 examinations.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
JEE Advanced Expected Category Wise Cut-Off Marks 2025: Last Four Year Trend
JEE Advanced 2025: Check the expected cut-off list for JEE Advanced 2025 examinations.
Education Result

JEE Advanced Cut-Off List 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the official cut-off list after the declaration of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 result. While students await their result, they can check the expected cut-off marks list for JEE Advanced 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025: Expected Cut-Off For The Year 2025

Here is an expected cut-off marks list for JEE Advanced 2025:

Category                                     Expected Cut-Off Marks

General                                                   100-106

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)      90-95

Other Backward Classes         (OBC)      93-96

Scheduled Castes  (SC)                          48-53

Scheduled Tribe     (ST)                          49-52

Candidates must note that the actual cut-off may vary by several factors.

JEE Advanced 2025: Last Four Year's Official Cut-Off

Category     2024         2024      2022     2021

General       108            86         55        33

EWS            98             77        50         56

OBC            98             77         50         56

SC               55            53        28          31

ST               55             53        28          31

The result for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be declared on June 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM along with the final answer key.

Once the result has been declared, qualified candidates will proceed to the counselling round and the authorities will release the counselling schedule on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to separately register for the counselling session by paying a prescribed fee.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
JEE Advanced 2025, JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-off List, JEE Advanced Cut-off List
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com