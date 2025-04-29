JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur Launches Grievance Portal Amid Ongoing Registration

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2025, has launched a grievance portal to address registration-related issues as the application process continues. Candidates facing difficulties while registering can now submit their queries directly through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

According to a statement on the official site, "For any new issues related to JEE (Advanced) 2025 Registration, please visit the page, Registration Related Issues, and submit your issues/queries. The responses to your queries will be posted on the same page in due course of time."

How to Submit Grievances for JEE Advanced 2025 Registration

Applicants can follow these simple steps to raise their concerns:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the 'Registration Related Issues' link on the homepage

Fill out the issue submission form detailing the query

Submit the form online

Responses will be posted on the same page once processed

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Details

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 began on April 23, 2025. Candidates who have cleared JEE Main 2025 are eligible to apply. The last date for registration is May 2, 2025. Here's how candidates can register:

Visit the JEE Advanced 2025 official website.

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and log in to the portal.

Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Admit cards for JEE Advanced 2025 will be available for download from May 11 to May 18, 2025. The admit card will carry important information including the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, correspondence address, and category.

The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, featuring two compulsory papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - each lasting three hours. The papers will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in separate sections.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to undergraduate admissions at IITs, offering Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, and Dual Degree programs in Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.



Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates.

