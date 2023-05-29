JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Released: How To Download

Approximately 1.9 lakh have registered for the entrance test for admission to the IITs.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has rolled out the admit card for JEE Advanced 2023 today. Candidates, who registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced), will now be able to get their hall tickets from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is June 4. The examination is slated to be held on June 4 in two shifts. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam consists of two papers, each lasting three hours. Candidates have to take part in both examinations.

While the morning shift (Part 1 exam) will begin at 9 am and will conclude by 12 pm, and the afternoon one (part 2) will commence at 2.30 pm and will end by 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Open the official website of JEE Advanced or simply click on the link here: jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the ‘JEE advanced 2023 admit card' link and click on it.

Step 3: Now, enter basic login credentials and click on the ‘submit' button.

Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will open up on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy of the same.

Students must review the details mentioned on the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card carefully. In case of any factual or spelling error, candidates must contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the relevant Zonal coordinating the IIT.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card safely as they will have to carry it along with their original photo and identity card (Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Passport, PAN, Driving License, Voter ID) to the examination centre.

Out of the total 2.5 lakh candidates who qualified for the examination, approximately 1.9 lakh have registered for the entrance test for admission to the IITs. Out of 1.9 lakh, around 1.46 lakh are boys and 44,000 are girls.