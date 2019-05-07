Odisha Students Get Extension For JEE Advanced Registration. IIT Bhubaneswar To Assist

JEE (Advanced) 2019 Registration Date Extended For Odisha Students.

Odisha students have been allowed an extension of 5 days for JEE (Advanced) registration. Students in the State who are eligible for the IIT entrance exam can now register till May 14. The State is facing severe disruption in electricity and internet services in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. In a letter to Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar,on Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested the Centre to extend the registration date of the JEE Advanced examinations by at least 10 days in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

"IIT Bhubaneswar will help the #JEE (Advanced) aspirants in #Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection. As declared earlier #JEE (Advanced) for all students across the country will be held on May 27, 2019," tweeted the HRD Minister today.

Students from other parts of the country, eligible for the JEE Advanced, can submit their application till May 9.

Cyclone Fani has caused massive destruction in the coastal districts of Odisha. At least 34 people, including 21 from Puri district, have been accounted dead due to the cyclone.

IIT-Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced on May 27, this year.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.