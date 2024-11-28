Jawaharlal Nehru University Inviting Applications For Admission To PhD

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting online application from eligible candidates for admissions to its PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates interested in taking admission to the course can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The e-prospectus for PhD programme is available on the university website www.jnu.ac.in

The admissions to the PhD programmes at the institute will made through NET (UGC-CSIR), JRF or GATE. Candidates can apply online on hups://inuee.jnu.ac.in until December 2, 2024. Registrations for the programme began on November 23, 2024.



Candidates should apply separately for admission through NET, JR and GATE (only for School of Engineering).



Schedule of the PhD programme



Online submission of application form - November 23 to December 2, 2024 up to 11:50 pm



Correction of particulars of online application form on website only: December 3, 4, 2024



Invitation for vive voce to the candidate - By December 12, 2024 (Tentative)



Holding of viva-voce examination - December 16 to 21, 2024 (Tentative)



Publication of first merit lists for admissions to PhD programmes- December 30, 2024 (Tentative)



Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of first list (Tentative) - December 30, 2024 to January 1, 2025



Publication of second merit lists for admissions to PhD programmes- January 8, 2025 (Tentative)



Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second list-

- January 8-10, 2025 (Tentative)



Physical verification of admission/ Registration of selected candidates- January 13 to 16, 2025



Release of third/final list after registration, wherever considered necessary: January 24, 2025 (Tentative)



Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third/final list - January 24-26, 2025 (Tentative)



Physical verification of admission/registration for third/final list of selected candidates -January 28-29, 2025



Deadline for admission/registration - February 5, 2025

