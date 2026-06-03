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Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Results 2026 Declared, Direct Download Link Here

JNTUH has announced 2026 results for UG and PG courses including BTech, MBA, MTech, and PhD for odd and even semesters.

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Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Results 2026 Declared, Direct Download Link Here
JNTUH Result 2026 Out, Direct Download Link Here

JNTUH Result 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced the 2026 results for several Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses for odd and even semesters. Students who appeared for the examinations can now download their results via the official websites, jntuhresults.in and jntuh.ac.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The results have been released for several programmes such as BTech, MPharmacy, MBA, BPharmacy, MTech, and PhD courses.

JNTUH Result 2026: How To Download Scorecard?

  • Visit the official website results.jntuh.ac.in.
  • Click on the "View Results" option.
  • Head over to the examination results section.
  • Select your course and enter the hall ticker number and date of birth.
  • Click on the "View" button.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

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