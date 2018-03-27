Jammu University Degree First Semester Results Declared @ Coeju.com; Check Now

University of Jammu B.A/ B.Sc/ B.Com.BBA/ BCA/ B.Com. (H)/ B.A. Eng.(H) 2nd Semester (CBCS) examination results were declared on October last year.
Candidates wishing to apply for Re-evaluation of Jammu University results are advised to conscientiously peruse the Statutes before doing so because the marks to be awarded by the Re-evaluators shall be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after re-evaluation / original evaluation and that no further re-evaluation is permissible thereafter.
Jammu University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA First Sem CBCS Exam 2017 Results: How to check
Follow these steps to check your results:
Step One: Logon to www.coeju.com
Step Two: Click on the results link: “Result of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BBA/ BCA/ B.A. Eng. (H)/B.Com. (H) 1st Semester (CBCS) Examination, held in November/December 2017”
Step Three: Check your results in the pdf file opens next
Jammu University First Semester Degree Exam 2017 Results: How to apply for Revaluation
The applicants can submit their Online application forms for re-evaluation by following the below mentioned steps:
I. Logon to www.coeju.com
II. Click on Re-evaluation of first Semester icon, fill up their Roll No. and a prefilled candidate specific re-evaluation form will pop-up.III. Select the subject(s) in which the candidate is desirous of availing the reevaluation.
IV. After submitting the same, the form can be printed on A4 size page.
V. The fee can be deposited either by old system of depositing in J&K Bank designated Branches or by availing on-line payment gateway (at step IV above) and make payment with net banking, debit/credit card.
